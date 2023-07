A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that was caught on camera inside a bathroom at an Irvine Spectrum.

The incident occurred last Monday and was captured on surveillance video.

Officers say four kids went to the bathroom, and two suspects with a gun followed them and demanded their shoes.

The suspects stole three pairs of shoes and a baseball hat before taking off.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect in the video who had the gun.