Woman dies after attempted water rescue at lake in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- One woman is dead after an attempted water rescue in Irvine.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it received a report of a car into a lake at the intersection of East Yale Loop and West Yale Loop around 10 p.m. Thursday.

When rescue crews arrived, they saw bubbles coming up from the water. After searching the lake, they found a car submerged with a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say no other passengers are believed to have been inside the car.

Additional details were not available.