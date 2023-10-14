As one of his last acts a man burned in an Irwindale fire struggled to have an eyewitness help him reach his wife.

Witness recalls horrifying moments trying to help man who fled Irwindale warehouse fire

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An eyewitness is recalling the heartbreaking moments when a man engulfed in flames fled a burning building in Irwindale and in his last few moments of consciousness asked for help reaching his wife by phone.

The fire broke out at an Irwindale warehouse on Arrow Highway around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Police later said the building was housing a butane honey oil extraction lab.

Adam Flores was volunteering at a nearby food pantry when he heard a series of explosions from the building.

As he went outside he saw a horrifying sight: A man running from the building with his body still on fire.

"He looked like he was taking off his shirt - and it was skin," Flores recalled.

Flores and several others chased after the man and tried to help him, putting out the flames on his body using towels.

Flores then sat down next to the badly burned victim, who had one final request.

"He was asking me to get his wife on the phone."

Flores tried to write down the numbers, but the man could only get out three digits.

"I think he was in tears. But there were no tears coming out. That's how bad his face was disfigured."

Firefighters transported the man to a local hospital and he was pronounced dead there.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they found three bodies inside the charred debris.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It is unclear if the four men who died were associated with the honey-oil lab.

Flores remains traumatized by the incident.

"I showed up late to work today because I can't sleep at night. I cry for the man because I wasn't able to get his wife on the phone."