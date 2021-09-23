Weather

Is there a fire in LA? Northern California fire smoke moves down to SoCal, prompting questions

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A layer of smoke that descended over the greater Los Angeles region prompted questions from residents Thursday, but officials said it was not due to any local fires.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that the smoke entering the L.A. basin, which could be widely seen across Southern California, "is from distant wildfires in North and Central California." The department added that residents should not call 911 to report the smoke.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District reminded residents to be aware of the air quality outdoors and issued a special air quality advisory in effect through Friday.

"While the heaviest smoke will be present in the upper atmosphere across the region, impacts on surface air quality are expected in the San Bernardino, San Gabriel, and San Jacinto mountains," the agency said, adding that the air quality index may reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.


The AQMD advised residents to close windows and avoid any strenuous physical activity outdoors.

A brush fire erupted in San Bernardino Wednesday near the 215 Freeway, prompting evacuation orders, but firefighters quickly stopped its spread.

RELATED VIDEO | How wildfire smoke can impact your health

Smoke from wildfires could cause health problems for some people.





DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
