LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California has been dealing with some of the worst air quality in years thanks to wildfires, heat and pollution.
Below is a map that shows air quality levels for SoCal as well as statewide.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Air quality map: Here's how smoke from wildfires is affecting Southern California
This air-quality map shows how California's wildfires and the extreme heat are making it harder to breathe in some communities.
AIR QUALITY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News