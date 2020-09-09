air quality

Air quality map: Here's how smoke from wildfires is affecting Southern California

This air-quality map shows how California's wildfires and the extreme heat are making it harder to breathe in some communities.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California has been dealing with some of the worst air quality in years thanks to wildfires, heat and pollution.

Below is a map that shows air quality levels for SoCal as well as statewide.



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan bernardino countyfireair qualitylos angelesorangewildfirecal firesmokeriverside county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Video shows smoke fill normally-pristine air at Big Bear Lake
CA farmworkers continue harvesting in unhealthy air quality, heat
Heat wave, wildfires cause unhealthy air quality in LA County
SoCal air quality on July 4th weekend was worst in a decade, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, unborn baby killed by DUI suspect fleeing Lancaster deputies
No trick-or-treating in Los Angeles this Halloween
OC's 'Wound Walk' offers basic first aid to homeless
Remains of two SoCal retirees found in Baja
NJ officer dies hours after jumping in river with gear on to save suspect
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Census
Show More
IE man born with rare genetic disorder has new place to call home
'Halloween at Descanso' coming to Descanso Gardens
COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
Data in recent years shows racial disparities in stops by LA law enforcement
Monrovia residents warned of potential evacuations amid Bobcat Fire
More TOP STORIES News