Criminal charges dropped against LA County man with autism shot and left paralyzed by deputies

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10658874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In more than half of the nearly 3,000 serious use of force incidents reported between 2016 and 2019, civilians had some type of impairment. People described as having a mental health problem or as "erratic" were most likely to die as a result of these serious incidents.