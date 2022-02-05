Johnny Knoxville and friends return for more heart stopping, juvenile stunts in 'Jackass: Forever'

HOLLYWOOD -- The "Jackass" gang is back one more jaw-dropping, body blasting adventure; and they've got some new friends getting in on the act. As always, this is bold, funny, crazy, dirty, somehow loving...and wild in a very R-rated way. Trust me when I tell you these are some of the milder--not wilder--moments in "Jackass: Forever.""What used to be funny and make us laugh, we've done before. So we have to keep moving the bar up to, like, make us laugh again," said Johnny Knoxville. "And even though the guys know they're going to be put through hell, they, bless them, they still love it.""We don't want to, like, shock people in a way that's not entertaining. We want to make people laugh or feel something and that's our goal," said Ehren McGhehey: "And be ready. You will not be able to unsee what you're about to see.""That's the definition of courage. Yeah, it's not being fearless. It's fighting through your fear," said Steve-O.Just know medics were always off camera. As for what's on camera..."You're gonna see things that you never saw before but you'll be glad you saw them. I guarantee it," laughed Chris Pontius."And it's always pain. And pain is what we've always done. But we have to go through it just to make sure the audience gets what they really need," said Jason "Wee Man" Acuna."Jackass: Forever" is rated R and is theaters now.