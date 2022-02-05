movie

Johnny Knoxville and friends return for more heart stopping, juvenile stunts in 'Jackass: Forever'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Funny, crazy, dirty, wild: a new, very R-rated 'Jackass: Forever'

HOLLYWOOD -- The "Jackass" gang is back one more jaw-dropping, body blasting adventure; and they've got some new friends getting in on the act. As always, this is bold, funny, crazy, dirty, somehow loving...and wild in a very R-rated way. Trust me when I tell you these are some of the milder--not wilder--moments in "Jackass: Forever."

"What used to be funny and make us laugh, we've done before. So we have to keep moving the bar up to, like, make us laugh again," said Johnny Knoxville. "And even though the guys know they're going to be put through hell, they, bless them, they still love it."

"We don't want to, like, shock people in a way that's not entertaining. We want to make people laugh or feel something and that's our goal," said Ehren McGhehey: "And be ready. You will not be able to unsee what you're about to see."

"That's the definition of courage. Yeah, it's not being fearless. It's fighting through your fear," said Steve-O.

Just know medics were always off camera. As for what's on camera...

"You're gonna see things that you never saw before but you'll be glad you saw them. I guarantee it," laughed Chris Pontius.

"And it's always pain. And pain is what we've always done. But we have to go through it just to make sure the audience gets what they really need," said Jason "Wee Man" Acuna.

"Jackass: Forever" is rated R and is theaters now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviestunt
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Halle Berry team tries to save the world in 'Moonfall'
Actor Simon Rex sees career lift off with new movie 'Red Rocket'
Denzel Washington poised for Oscar nod in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'
'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' highlights importance of family
TOP STORIES
Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight
Medical experts weigh in on Garcetti's maskless photo explanation
Robbery suspect stabbed to death by Circle K clerk
Former EDD worker sentenced to prison for COVID-19 unemployment fraud
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Now
Anaheim elementary students create music using palm-sized instrument
LAPD searching for suspects who attacked, robbed teen sisters
Show More
Man shot to death at multi-million dollar mansion in Encino
2 bodies found on Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point, OC authorities say
Mattress Mack places bet on Super Bowl LVI - his biggest one ever
Super Bowl: Police, nonprofit work to combat spike in sex trafficking
Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned
More TOP STORIES News