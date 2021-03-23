Remains of WWII veteran returning to SoCal after nearly 80 years; procession to be held in LA today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10441934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inglewood community members came together to celebrate Sgt. David Woods' 90 years of life. The army veteran was a POW and a Purple Heart recipient from the Korean War.

A World War II veteran on Tuesday will make his final journey back home to Southern California after his remains were recently discovered by archaeologists.U.S. Marine Private Jacob Cruz was 18 years old when he was killed while fighting Japanese forces on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in 1943. On Tuesday, nearly 80 years after being killed in action, his remains will return to U.S. soil and a procession will be held in Los Angeles.A massive photo of Private Cruz has been posted on a billboard at Plaza Mexico along the 105 Freeway in anticipation of the Marine's homecoming.Over several days of intense battle at Tarawa, more than 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded, according to HonoringOurFallen.org. Only about half of the fallen were identified and their remains were returned home to their families.The others were buried on the island. But in 2019, History Flight archaeologists located multiple remains, and Private Cruz was identified.Private Cruz's only surviving sister, who is 83, will is expected to be at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday morning to greet the plane that is transporting his remains. The airport arrival will remain private for the family, officials say.Cruz's remains will then depart from LAX around 7:15 a.m. and travel to Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary.Below is the route from LAX:-105 Freeway East-710 Freeway North-60 Freeway East-Exit Atlantic Boulevard-Right onto Atlantic Boulevard-Left onto Beverly Boulevard to Guerra Gutierrez Mortuary, located at 5800 E. Beverly Blvd. in Los AngelesThe community is encouraged to come out along the route to honor Private Cruz and his family.