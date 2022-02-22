'Family Reunion' actress Jaida Benjamin reported missing in LA area

LAPD says the 27-year-old was last seen Saturday, Feb. 19 at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.
Benjamin was wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, and white sneakers. She has locks in her hair.
Although her family says they have not been able to contact her since Saturday, the LAPD says there is no evidence of foul play at this time.
Her mother asked the public for help in an Instagram post.
"Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe," Jocinda Benjamin posted.
Besides "Family Reunion," Benjamin has had roles on other shows that include "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders," "Liv and Maddie," and "Southland."
Anyone with information regarding Benjamin's whereabouts, or this case, is asked to call the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or (877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
No further details were immediately available.