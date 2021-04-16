'I drowned them': Reseda mother says she killed her 3 young children to protect them from their father

Jailhouse interview: Reseda mother says she drowned her 3 young children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman accused of killing her three young children in a Reseda apartment has admitted to drowning them with what she said was the intention of protecting them from their father.

"I drowned them," Lilliana Carrillo said in a jailhouse interview Thursday with KGET-TV.

Carrillo told the Bakersfield television station that she killed the children, ages 6 months, 2 and 3 years old, to protect them from her father, who she claimed was involved in human trafficking.

She said she wished her children were still alive, adding, however: "I prefer them not being tortured and abused on a regular basis for the rest of their lives.''

Carrillo identified the children as Joanna Maria, 3; Terry Joseph, 2; and Sierra Sequoia, 5 months. The mother said she hugged and kissed them and was apologizing "the whole time.''

Court documents show Liliana Carrillo has been involved in a custody battle with the children's father.


"I love you and I'm sorry,'' was the last thing she said to her son and daughters, according to Carrillo.

The victims' grandmother found their bodies about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
