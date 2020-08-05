Society

FBI serves search warrant at home of YouTube personality Jake Paul in Calabasas

The nature of the case that prompted the raid was not immediately disclosed.
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- FBI agents on Wednesday morning were serving a federal search warrant at the sprawling Calabasas home of YouTube personality Jake Paul.

"The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation," the bureau said in a statement to ABC7, adding that no arrests were planned.

The search comes about two weeks after Paul hosted a raucous party at the Calabasas mansion, sparking backlash due to the lack of masks and social distancing among the dozens of guests.

Mayor Alicia Weintraub expressed outrage over the large get-together, which took place despite rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in California.

Videos of the house party went viral on social media.

Weintraub said she learned of the party when residents complained, telling her they saw "tons of people walking on the street unmasked and then gathering."

"I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community," the mayor told ABC News. "We're trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

RELATED: COVID: Calabasas enacts policy of issuing minimum $100 citation for not wearing mask in public
