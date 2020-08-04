Deputies find thousands of cockfighting roosters in raid on Chatsworth property

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies served a search warrant on a large, multi-acre property located in unincorporated Chatsworth just north of the 118 Freeway around 7 a.m. Monday.
They found 2,000 to 3,000 cockfighting roosters on the property, in addition to several hundred livestock animals described as being in "various states of health."
Investigators were staying on scene to determine who owns the animals and whether any crimes were involved.
Several people at the property were detained.
Photos from the scene showed multiple roosters stuffed into small cages, in addition to dogs and other animals on the property, including what appeared to be a horse with blood on its legs.
The raid was part of an investigation into animal cruelty and possession of game fowl for fighting purposes.
Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Community Partnerships Bureau Sergeant Robert Hill atrchill@lasd.org.
Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477),