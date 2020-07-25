Family, friends hold vigil for young coach killed in Ladera Heights

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tears and heartbreak for family and friends of Jakeil Reynolds as they gathered to remember the 25-year-old. The popular coach and PE teacher was shot and killed outside a house party Wednesday night in Ladera Heights.

"Ten shots in one loving person. A person that could touch anybody in the room, just a word, just a smile, just by being in there, and you put 10 shots in him," said Jakeil's brother Elijah Reynolds.

Investigators say a 29-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder.

They say the gunman and Reynolds didn't know each other. The suspect opened fire after the two had an altercation at the party.

"Why? Senseless. He was a kid, student. He worked as a child care teacher. He was going into the air conditioning field. A kid just growing," said Jakeil's father John Reynolds.

Friends and family say Reynolds loved anything athletic and loved to share his passion with kids.

Before the pandemic, he was working at the city charter school as a PE and after school coach.

Many of his students and their parents turned out for the emotional vigil on Friday.

"You should see all of these children out here. I just had five parents from city school come up to me and tell me how amazing he was with their children," said Jakeil's mother Paula Reynolds.

Authorities say there were dozens of people at the house party.

Reynolds' family pleaded for witnesses to come forward to ensure the 25-year-old gets the justice he deserves.

"Everybody saying 'I want justice.' I just want my brother back. I just really want my brother back. He was everything to me," said Elijah.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Reynold's family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countysouth los angelesdeadly shootingschoolteachervigil
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$5K reward offered for suspects in attack of Lancaster Starucks barista
Newsom announces new protections for essential workers
1st LAPD sworn officer dies from coronavirus, agency confirms
Expiring $600 weekly unemployment benefits creates uncertainty
Armed woman critically wounded after firing at officers in Phoenix, police say
LA to stop fining businesses for displaying signs without permit
COVID-19: Young patients may endure long-term health effects
Show More
Cary Smith to be required to register as sex offender
Robbed street vendor surprised with $10k and new cart
Local veterans help fight hunger during COVID-19
Q&A: Danny Trejo on new documentary, donuts, Dodgers
Angelica Maria joins Mayor Garcetti in coronavirus PSA
More TOP STORIES News