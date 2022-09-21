Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22 after reportedly going missing in Costa Rica

UCLA forward Jalen Hill takes a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill has died at the age of 22.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hill's family said he died after he disappeared while on a trip to Costa Rica, but additional details were not released.

In a tweet, the university basketball team said it is saddened to learn of Hill's passing and offered condolences to his family.

Hill attended Centennial High School in Corona before playing for UCLA for almost four seasons starting in 2017.

