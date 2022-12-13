James Cameron misses LA premiere of 'Avatar' due to COVID; Cast, crew celebrate in his honor

HOLLYWOOD -- Filmmaker James Cameron had to miss the Hollywood premiere of his new sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" due to COVID. But he'd already been able to celebrate the film at events in London, Tokyo, and Seoul. The film is set more than a decade after the original. Familiar characters played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return for a new story, this one focused on family...but surrounded by danger, tragedy and love.

"The movie is beautiful. It's beautiful to look at. Jim's put so much emotion into it, you know? It's about protecting what you love, be it your family, be it your environment or be it each other," said Worthington. "And I think that's what's going to be unexpected."

"I am part of something really groundbreaking, trailblazing, special," said Saldana. "It's resonated with more people across the globe than I could have ever imagined."

Filming on this sequel began in the fall of 2017. More than five years later, it's finally time to see it. And no one is more excited for that than the actors, producers and crew who worked on the movie.

"You're going to walk into a movie that feels like the original but feels like it's just jetting out from that original film. It is absolutely phenomenal. And this one is a gut-wrencher. Bring some tissues!" said Joel David Moore.

"It's honestly an immersive experience and a deeply emotional one, so I don't think people are prepared for how crazy this film is going to be," said Jack Champion.

If there was ever one movie that was made for that big screen experience, it's 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' said Jon Landau.

Bailey Bass says this moment feels beautiful. "I always say everything happens for a reason and this is the right moment."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" opens Friday, Dec. 16. It's rated PG-13 and runs 3 hours and 12 minutes.

