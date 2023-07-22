Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since hospitalization: 'I went to hell and back'

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," said Foxx as he thanked his fans and family for their support. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

He even shut down rumors that took over social media, claiming he was blind and paralyzed.

Jamie Foxx says he's grateful to be alive after going "to hell and back" following a medical emergency that left him hospitalized.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday and posted his first video message to his fans after suffering an undisclosed medical complication in April.

Foxx remained largely out of the spotlight. He has been spotted in Chicago in recent weeks, where he had undergone medical treatment at a facility that specializes in rehabilitation care for patients with physical impairments, brain or spine injuries.

"I just didn't want you to see me like that," said Foxx. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

"As you can see ... eyes are working just fine ... I'm not paralyzed," he said.

On Thursday, the actor posted a picture of himself atop a gold race car outside of a Las Vegas hotel. The car is labeled "BETMGM," an online sports betting company.

Foxx captioned it, "Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon."

A photographer named Erik Umphery commented on the post, writing, "As always it was a great experience working with you the last 2 days."

The actor's daughter Corinne Foxx posted on Instagram in May that her father was on his way to recovery.

"My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support," she wrote.

CNN contributed to this report.