Jamie Lee Curtis once again proves she's a 'great cheerleader for Hollywood'

At the 2023 Oscar nominees luncheon, George Pennacchio shocked Jamie Lee Curtis during her interview with a surprise video showcasing her contagious team spirit and unwavering support for every Oscar nominee.

The "Everything, Everywhere, All At Once" actress offers an endearing and humorous explanation for her drive to be a team player.

LOS ANGELES -- At the 2023 Oscar Luncheon, "Everything, Everywhere, All At Once" actress Jamie Lee Curtis sat down for an On The Red Carpet interview with George Pennacchio. At the beginning of the interview, Pennacchio surprised Curtis with a video supporting his claim that Curtis has always been a "great cheerleader for Hollywood."

"Number 127 reason to like Jamie Lee Curtis, you applauded for every single nominee," said Pennacchio.

Curtis dropped her jaw in response to seeing the team spirit she displayed inside the luncheon.

"Oh my God I didn't even see that there I was. That's the whole thing? You were in there!?"

"I was recording you," said Pennacchio jokingly.

Curtis laughed and began to explain the moment behind the video

"I was there with Ryan Coogler, and we were clapping. Of course there were alot of nominees, and we were clapping and at one point, someone said something like, 'my arms are tired,' and I was like... 'No, just keep going.'"

"Then I said to Ryan, 'Hey, wait a minute, you directed boxing movies, right?' And he said, 'yeah a couple.' Okay... so this is like your boxing training. You're tired but just keep going," said Curtis.

"Everything, Everywhere, All At Once" was honored at the Oscar luncheon for its 11 Oscar nominations including Curtis' "Best Supporting Actress" nomination.

