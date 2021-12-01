Politics

LA man allegedly ran chat forum to advocate violence, collected weapons for Capitol riot

EMBED <>More Videos

LA man arrested for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Los Angeles man accused of joining the Jan. 6 Capitol breach in Washington, D.C., was arrested on charges of conspiracy and other crimes, according to the Department of Justice.

Edward Badalian, 27, of Los Angeles, was charged in an indictment with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, tampering with documents or proceedings, and other offenses, prosecutors said. The indictment was unsealed Monday in the District of Columbia.

Badalian was arrested Nov. 17 in Los Angeles and was arraigned Nov. 23 in the District of Columbia.

Badalian is charged along with Daniel Rodriguez, 39, of Fontana. Rodriguez was indicted in March on charges including the assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone. He was subsequently charged with conspiracy along with Badalian. Rodriguez has been in custody since his arrest on March 31, according to prosecutors.

MORE | Capitol rioter who bragged she wouldn't go to jail gets prison term
EMBED More News Videos

After flaunting her participation in the Capitol riot, authorities said Jennifer Leigh Ryan bragged she was not going to jail because she is white and has blond hair.



According to the indictment, Badalian, Rodriguez and others created a Telegram group chat in fall 2020 called the Patriots 45 MAGA Gang and used it to advocate violence against groups and individuals that either supported the 2020 presidential election results, supported what the group perceived as liberal, or communist ideologies, or held positions of authority in government,'' according to the Department of Justice said.

Prosecutors contend the defendants conspired to stall the congressional certification of the presidential election results, and they collected weapons and tactical gear and stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the 10 months since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



MORE | OC man arrested after texting selfies from Jan. 6 Capitol riot to church group
EMBED More News Videos

An Orange County man who took a selfie from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has been arrested after someone in his prayer group tipped off the FBI.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.los angelesriotarrestus capitol
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
2020 brought sharp increase in deadly crashes
LeBron James clears NBA's COVID protocols
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at 69 in Newhall
SoCal homeowner told to take down Christmas display or face fines
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Biden launching winter COVID booster, testing campaign
Show More
How Tom Brady landed on call with Michigan high school basketball team
Electrical vault explosion shatters windows at NoHo apartment building
Prosecute shoplifters under existing California laws, Newsom says
Ex-child actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' shot, killed at 22
Long Beach police chief enters race to become next LA County sheriff
More TOP STORIES News