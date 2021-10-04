Meet 'From Now On' director Javier Colón Ríos

Javier Colón Ríos holds a master's degree in film direction from the American Film Institute. After making several award-winning short films, he wrote, produced and directed his first feature film "I am a Director", which was distributed by The Sundance Channel, Starz and Canal +. After the success of this first film, he co-wrote and directed "Yo Soy Un Político" which was sold to HBO and is now on Amazon Prime. After the success of his first two films, Javier has shadowed on TV's "Jane the Virgin" and "Good Trouble" and directed his third feature film "Inside the Circle."Ivonne Coll is a theater, television and film award-winning actress born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, where as a child she trained in classical ballet and flamenco dance with Walter Mercado. In 1967 she won the title of Ms. Puerto Rico to represent the island in the Miss Universe contest. Coll was a series regular on the award-winning show "Jane The Virgin" (CW). Other television credits include "Switched at Birth" (ABC Family), "Teen Wolf" (MTV), "Glee" (Fox), "East Los High" (Hulu), "Nip Tuck" (FX), "An American Family" (PBS), "Six Feet Under" (HBO), "NYPD Blue" (Fox), "The Practice" (Fox), "ER" (NBC), "Heroes" (NBC), "Crossing Jordan" (NBC), "Judging Amy" (Fox), "Saturday Night Live" (NBC), "Cold Case" (CBS), "Joan of Arcadia" (CBS), LA Law (Fox), "Wings" (CBS), "Without a Trace" (CBS), "CSI" (CBS) and most recently "One Day at a Time" (Netflix) and "Being There" (FX.) The award-winning (Best Overall Romance Story, Rincon International Film Festival) "From Now On" marks her debut as a director, writer and a producer.Two middle-aged Latinas from the East Coast stop along the Malibu coast on their way to Northern California. Both are from conservative families. They have done something momentous today, defying cultural stereotypes imposed by their own culture. A phone message from a beloved young nephew offering unconditional love, reveals to us, the life-changing decision they have made.