JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed after he tried to intervene in an argument between the suspect and another person in Jefferson Park early Sunday, according to police.Los Angeles police said the shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Manhattan Place.Police say a man was arguing with a woman when the victim approached them.That's when police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man. It's unknown if the victim knew the suspect, and further details about the altercation were not immediately available.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.LAPD arrested the suspect.The name of the shooting victim has not been released.