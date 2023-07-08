Jennifer Garner will reportedly return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner is reportedly reprising her role as the assassin anti-heroine Elektra in the upcoming "Deadpool" film.

Jennifer Garner is returning to a role she last played close to 20 years ago.

Multiple sources have told the Hollywood Reporter Garner will reprise her role as Elektra in the upcoming "Deadpool 3" film.

Garner first portrayed the assassin anti-heroine in 2003's "Daredevil" and then again in 2005's "Elektra."

Marvel has not yet commented.

"Deadpool 3" is set to be released in May 2024. Ryan Reynolds will once again star as the titular anti-hero, and Hugh Jackman will also once again play Wolverine.