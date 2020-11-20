'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded warning for World Pancreatic Cancer Day

Today is #WorldPancreaticCancerDay. Wear purple in honor of Alex, and help raise awareness for the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer. 💜#ItsAboutTime @worldpcc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy" honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day Thursday with a special posthumous message from host Alex Trebek.Trebek, who died earlier in the month at the age of 80, was open about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, issuing several public service announcements and even offering words of encouragement to the late Rep. John Lewis, who faced a similar diagnosis.Before turning to the game board for the first round of Thursday's episode, Trebek paused to share a warning about pancreatic cancer."If you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past, then, by all means, get to a doctor, get yourself tested. I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease," he said.The game show will air new pre-recorded episodes hosted by Trebek until Christmas Day. Producers have not yet announced a new host.