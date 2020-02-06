Officials identify 19-year-old victim of deadly high-rise apartment fire in West L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County coroner's office has identified the victim who died after last Wednesday's high-rise apartment fire in West Los Angeles.

Jeremy Bru, 19, died of complications from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

His death ruled an "accident."

Eleven people were treated, mostly for smoke inhalation.

Bru was not the man out on the ledge rescued by firefighters.

So far, no word on what sparked the fire which began on the 7th floor of the Barrington Plaza apartment complex.
