Family in West LA desperately searching for missing man with autism

His mother told ABC7 he doesn't communicate with people he doesn't know very well.
By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family in West L.A. is pleading for help in finding a missing man with autism.



According to family members, Jeremy Hansbrough was last seen on Monday, May 16, though the 29-year-old has been spotted by others.

On Thursday, someone reported seeing him near 28th Street and Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica.

Hansbrough reportedly takes medication for seizures and doesn't have the medicine with him at the moment.

His mother, Michelle Hansbrough, has since filed a police report and has put up posters in an effort to bring her son home.

She said he's high functioning, but doesn't communicate with people he doesn't know very well.

"If they see his picture, just call 911 or call the number on the poster so we can find him, because the lapse in time, the time people talk about where they saw him and the time that we can get there," said the mom. "So if they keep him talking about jazz. He's a jazz aficionado."

If the man isn't found by Friday, there will be a search party on Saturday, according to the family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el montelos angeles countymissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
2 Turpin siblings now have large following on TikTok
2 years after the death of George Floyd, what has changed?
Hearing held into allegations of deputy gangs in LASD
Gun, ammo found in 2nd grader's desk at NorCal school
Show More
SoCal parents urge water safety after their toddler almost drowns
21-year-old arrested after 17 guns were found in back of U-Haul truck
Police union's new ads blast Karen Bass for missing votes in Congress
Meet the 8 candidates running against LA County Sheriff Villanueva
Walmart apologizes for selling Juneteenth ice cream
More TOP STORIES News