Jessica Chastain and Dianne Kruger fight to save the world in new action-thriller 'The 355'

Jessica Chastain heads the cast of the new female-driven action-thriller, "The 355."The movie involves a deadly weapon and the women who go to work and kick a lot of you-know-what to try and save the day.In the film, these women actually end up joining forces with other strong women on an international mission to retrieve a top-secret weapon.Jessica Chastain plays a CIA agent in the middle of it all while Diane Kruger is a German rival. Suddenly, they and others become a team to try and protect us all from the bad guys.The action in the movie gets intense especially for Chastain, who sustained a head injury during filming."I went to the hospital! Yes! I hit my head on the marble floor at one point and I heard a crack. And everyone was, like, 'Oh my gosh!' And then I did a couple more takes," Chastain said. "And then they're like, 'Okay, you have to go to the hospital now to make sure you didn't get a concussion.'"Kruger said she got remarkably strong making this movie because of all the training."It did feel like being at boot camp for an entire summer," Kruger said. "We all came off this experience stronger, better versions of ourselves. And it felt like doing it with your girlfriends and we all became friends. You know, there was a real sense of camaraderie in this movie, to this day," she added.The movie also stars Sebastian Stan, who said they got to work right after the first read-through of the script."And then we had a five and a half hour rehearsal afterwards where everybody's talking about the script and the scenes and what, what could, what should stay, what should change," Stan said. "And you're just looking around that table going like, 'I better have a really smart thing to say or I'm got gonna say anything!'""The 355" is rated PG-13. It'll be in theaters on Friday, Jan. 7.