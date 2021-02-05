Man sought in smash-and-grab burglary of Glendale jewelry store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9855005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An armored military Humvee that was stolen from a National Guard facility in Bell has been found, the FBI announced Wednesday.

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- Police on Wednesday circulated security images of a man wanted for stealing several Rolex watches in a "smash-and-grab'' burglary at a Glendale jewelry store.The crime occurred about 4 p.m. Jan 19 in the 100 block of North Brand Boulevard, the Glendale Police Department reported. The name of the store was not released."The suspect approached the store carrying a white bag and a small black suitcase,'' according to a police statement. "He pulled out a chain with a padlock, which he used to lock the front door.''The man then smashed the exterior glass using a metal socket wrench, grabbed several Rolex watches, and ran to a nearby minivan and drove off in a black 1999 Dodge Caravan, license number 7LWN557, police said.The suspect was described as white or Hispanic, 25-35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He wore dark clothing and a face mask.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 818-548-4911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.