Rabbi Ari Liberow offers daily prayers, comfort to travelers leaving LAX for Israel

'It's a blessing. It's a big mitzvah.' Rabbi Ari Liberow offers comfort, prayers to those traveling to Israel by volunteering his time at LAX.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As you can imagine, traveling to Israel right now can be a tense situation. But to offer a little comfort to those travelers, a local Rabbi is volunteering his time at LAX.

Rabbi Ari Liberow didn't travel far to reach L.A.'s major airport.

"I run the Chabad of Westchester near the airport," said Rabbi Liberow.

He's been coming to the international terminal to volunteer daily since October 7th... conducting prayer services with passengers traveling to Israel.

"They want to take part and do something good before they get on," said Rabbi Liberow. "It's amazing. It's a blessing. It's a big mitzvah."

One traveler hadn't done a prayer service like this before. As for his flight, Scott Loffman has no hesitation despite the ongoing conflict. He did admit he did his own prayer before arriving t the airport.

"I personally don't try to push my religion on anybody. But, you know, I think he has a good heart. And he's working hard. And he's helping people," said Loffman. "He's trying to help people improve their lives. And that's, that's a good thing."

Rabbi Liberow says other airports like Miami and JFK in New York provide similar services... and he's glad he's available for travelers here in LA that need it. "You know, we can have our differences. You know, the same goes to Jews, three opinions, but we're still family. We look out for each other and people appreciate that."