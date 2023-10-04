Jim Jordan says he's running for speaker

Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic House vote, as scramble begins for a Republican leader

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters Wednesday morning that he is running for speaker of the House -- the first member to publicly throw their hat in the ring.

Jordan, a top Trump ally and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has ruled out running for speaker in the past.

Jordan said Wednesday morning that the messages and phone calls of support he has received so far "seems strong."

"I think the key is to unite the conference," Jordan said. "I think I can."

In addition to Jordan, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has begun making calls to gauge support as has Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern.