Video shows Indiana high school teacher slapping student with open hand, district says

ELKHART, Ind. -- An Indiana high school teacher has been fired after video shows him slapping a student in a hallway,reported.Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski confronted a student on Feb. 25 about a hooded sweatshirt the student was wearing in class, according to a release from Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart.The district said Hosinski confronted the student about a hoodie sweatshirt the student had on in class.Surveillance video from the hallway shows the teacher grabbing the student by the backpack and pushing them against the wall.The teacher then stands over the student, pointing his finger at him before slapping him with his hand.The slap caused the student's head to hit the wall and the student suffered visible injuries, the district said.On Monday, students walked out of class in support of the teacher.The incident is being investigated by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.