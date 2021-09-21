Arts & Entertainment

Jo Lasorda, widow of legendary Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, dies at 91

FULLERTON, Calif. (CNS) -- Jo Lasorda, widow of former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, died Monday night at her Fullerton home. She was 91.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers family were saddened to learn of the passing of Jo Lasorda," the Dodgers said in a statement Tuesday. "She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home."

Jo Lasorda died at 8:59 p.m. Monday, the Dodgers said. Tommy Lasorda died on Jan. 7 at age 93. The two were married on April 14, 1950.

EMBED More News Videos

Tommy Lasorda was a big fan of Frank Sinatra. ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki rewrote the lyrics to "Summer Wind" in 1997 as a gift and tribute to the legendary skipper.



She was born in Greenville, S.C. on March 14, 1930, and met Tommy Lasorda at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game. They were married for 70 years.

Lasorda is survived by a daughter, Laura; a granddaughter, Emily Tess; and a sister, Gladys Reeves of Greenville, S.C.

Funeral services are pending.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfullertonorange countyobituarylos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video appears to show man force woman into car in Bell Gardens
Man killed, 4 injured after shooting, crash in El Monte
2 boys last seen in Altadena reported missing
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
Speaking to UN, Biden says world at 'inflection point' amid crises
Autopsy set to be performed on Petito; Laundrie remains missing
First look inside the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Show More
Pilot arrested for 3 OC sexual assaults
COVID-19 has now killed as many Americans as Spanish flu
911 call: Brian Laundrie 'was slapping' Gabby Petito
DWTS recap: JoJo Siwa, pro-partner Jenna Johnson make history
California has lowest COVID-19 case rate in US
More TOP STORIES News