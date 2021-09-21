Jo Lasorda, widow of legendary Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, dies at 91

"The Los Angeles Dodgers family were saddened to learn of the passing of Jo Lasorda," the Dodgers said in a statement Tuesday. "She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home."
Jo Lasorda died at 8:59 p.m. Monday, the Dodgers said. Tommy Lasorda died on Jan. 7 at age 93. The two were married on April 14, 1950.
She was born in Greenville, S.C. on March 14, 1930, and met Tommy Lasorda at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game. They were married for 70 years.
Lasorda is survived by a daughter, Laura; a granddaughter, Emily Tess; and a sister, Gladys Reeves of Greenville, S.C.
Funeral services are pending.