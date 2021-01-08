Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9468320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has died, the team announced Friday. He was 93.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has died, the team announced Friday. He was 93.Lasorda, who spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization, died Thursday evening after suffering a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home, according to a statement."He was a great ambassador for the team and baseball, a mentor to players and coaches, he always had time for an autograph and a story for his many fans and he was a good friend," said Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter. "He will be dearly missed."Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and '88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda.Vin Scully, a fellow Dodgers icon, said there were "two things about Tommy I will always remember. The first is his boundless enthusiasm. Tommy would get up in the morning full of beans and maintain that as long as he was with anybody else."The other was his determination. He was a fellow with limited ability and he pushed himself to be a very good Triple-A pitcher. He never quite had that something extra that makes a major leaguer, but it wasn't because he didn't try. Those are some of the things: his competitive spirit, his determination, and above all, this boundless energy and self-belief. His heart was bigger than his talent and there were no foul lines for his enthusiasm."Lasorda had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month."In a franchise that has celebrated such great legends of the game, no one who wore the uniform embodied the Dodger spirit as much as Tommy Lasorda," Dodger president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "A tireless spokesman for baseball, his dedication to the sport and the team he loved was unmatched. He was a champion who at critical moments seemingly willed his teams to victory. The Dodgers and their fans will miss him terribly. Tommy is quite simply irreplaceable and unforgettable."Lasorda had returned home earlier in the week after being hospitalized in Orange County for nearly two months.The Dodgers on Tuesday said the legendary former manager left the hospital and returned to his Fullerton home. He had been hospitalized due to heart issues since Nov. 8, although the team didn't make it public until a week later. He underwent several weeks of rehab in the hospital.Lasorda attended the team's Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988.He is survived by his wife Jo, daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily Tess.