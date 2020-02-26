Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles

KABC-TV is an equal opportunity employer. KABC-TV wants to widely publicize our job opportunities. Any organization that regularly distributes employment information to job seekers or that refers candidates to employers may ask to be put on our mailing list to receive information about job vacancies. For further information, please email us to request to be added to our contact list. Please note that the contact list is only for organizations.

Click here to see KABC-TV EEO 2023 report.

KABC-TV EEO reports on FCC.gov.

If you are interested in jobs with The Disney/ABC Television Group, please visit disneycareers.com.

ABC7 Job Line: (818) 863-7JOB (818-863-7562)

INTERNSHIPS

ABC7 has a variety of internship opportunities available year-round to currently enrolled college students pursuing careers in TV/Broadcasting and other related fields.

Our internship program is designed to provide students with an educational experience that complements their academic studies and provides an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operation of the television station. The objective is to enhance the student's understanding of the broadcasting business and to reinforce their desire to further pursue a career in broadcasting.

To apply for an internship with ABC7, visit disneycareers.com and enter KABC-TV in the search box.