14 Black US mayors featured in new 'Joe Biden for President' ad

The campaign released a series of ads featuring 14 Black U.S. mayors for what it calls a direct message to Black men and women about utilizing their collective power as voters during the 2020 election.
It's the latest in a push nationally and in key battleground states to educate and energize Black voters, said the campaign in a release.
The 60-second "Mayors" ad begins airing Saturday on television, radio, and digital outlets across the country.
In the first part of the ad we're introduced to the following Black female mayors:
- Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
- Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles
- Flagstaff, Arizona Mayor Coral Evans
- San Francisco Mayor London Breed
- Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser
Then the ad turns to the Black male mayors, which include:
- Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin,
- Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steven Benjamin
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney
- Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs
- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter