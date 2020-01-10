Politics

Joe Biden visits Southern California for fundraiser, tour of Long Beach bridge project

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden made a return to Southern California on Thursday as part of his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, touring the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project in Long Beach before attending an evening fundraiser in Irvine.

The bridge project, whose yearslong construction has been hampered by delays, is expected to be completed this year. It will replace the previous 1960s-era span at the Port of Long Beach with a 205-feet-high bridge designed to provide clearance for larger modern cargo ships. The original bridge is 155 feet above the water.

It will also include three traffic lanes in each direction -- up from the previous two -- along with emergency lanes and a bicycle-pedestrian path.

According to port officials, the bridge is also a critical route for cargo trucks, with roughly 15 percent of the nation's imported water-borne cargo traveling over the span.

The nearly $1.3 billion project, which broke ground almost seven years ago, is estimated to have created some 3,000 construction jobs.

Biden was set to tour the bridge shortly around 3 p.m. before making his way to a fundraiser in Orange County.

Meanwhile, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia endorsed Biden ahead of the planned visit. In a tweet, Garcia said "Biden is ready to lead our country on day one. He will stand up for the LGBTQ community, immigrants, and working class families. He can unite our party."

Biden was also endorsed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who will serve as a national campaign co-chair for Biden for President.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslong beachlos angeles countydemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionbridgefundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News