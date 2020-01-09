Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorses Joe Biden for president, a Biden aide confirms

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed Joe Biden for president, a Biden aide confirmed Thursday.Garcetti will serve as a national campaign co-chair for Biden for President.Garcetti met with several of the 2020 presidential candidates including Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg before endorsing Biden.Garcetti has referred to Biden as "a dear friend, an amazing philanthropist, leader." His endorsement is added to a list of supporters from California including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis."We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times. I know that from day one, he will heal our nation, repair our relationships abroad and get things done - and will be a true partner in solving the national homelessness crisis," Garcetti said.