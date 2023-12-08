Protests expected during Biden visit, prompting LAPD warning: 'Violence will not be tolerated'

LOS ANGELES -- With President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Los Angeles, the LAPD issued a warning about possible protests, saying "Violence of any kind will not be tolerated."

The Los Angeles Police Department "is aware of possible first amendment activity in the Los Angeles area over the next few days," the agency said in a statement. "In coordination with the US Secret Service, additional uniformed personnel and other resources will be deployed to ensure the highest level of public safety.

The Department will continue to work with any protest organizers to facilitate lawful demonstrations while protecting the safety of all involved including surrounding communities. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated."

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a fundraising swing through the Southland starting Friday, rubbing elbows with Hollywood's elite to benefit his reelection bid.

The White House said the president will be in Los Angeles from Friday to Sunday.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, is scheduled to visit Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Friday to tour research laboratories as part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research. She plans to tour the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center and Smidt Heart Institute, according to the White House.

She is also expected to appear at fundraisers for her husband on Friday and Saturday.

Friday's fundraiser will take place in Santa Monica, according to the Office of the First Lady. It will be attended by Hollywood heavyweights including Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes, Peter Chernin, Jim Gianopulos and Rob Reiner, while former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is among those expected to attend, according to multiple media reports.

Deadline reported that designer Michael Smith and former U.S. ambassador to Spain James Costos will be hosting the event, which will include a performance by Lenny Kravitz.

According to Deadline, tickets for the event began at $1,000, ranging to $3,300 and as high as $500,000. Those who contribute $25,000 or more will have access to a photo line.

The Associated Press reported that Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks, will also host a fundraising gathering for Biden during the presidential visit.