Sports

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket he traded for his jersey to White House ceremony

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly trades his jersey for mariachi's jacket

While everyone else was wearing a suit, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly wore a jacket that drew more attention at a White House ceremony celebrating the team's 2020 World Series Championship on Friday.

The piece of embroidered clothing, formally known as a charro jacket, is traditionally worn by mariachi players.

Kelly acquired the embroidered jacket earlier this week after he asked Grover Castro Tibucio, a mariachi player, if he would trade the jacket for his jersey.

Tiburcio is a trumpet player in Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. Earlier this week, the band was serenading the team at Dodger Stadium as they warmed up on the field before a game.

Admiring the band's ornate outfits, Kelly approached them and proposed the trade to one band member in an exchange that was caught on video.

Later, Kelly walked through the bullpen and completed the swap.

Mariachi Garibaldi later shared images of Kelly wearing the jacket in an Instagram post that read: "Check out what Joe Kelly wore to meet President Joe Biden at the White House!...New fashion trend?"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsthe white houselos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer placed on leave amid sex assault investigation
Mayor: 2 more dead found at site of collapsed Florida condo
Caught on video: Man stabbed during fight in Panorama City
2nd cow that escaped slaughterhouse arrives at sanctuary
Biden welcomes World Series champion Dodgers to White House
California gun sales increased by record number in 2020
What to know before 1st child tax credit payment
Show More
Teen Boy Scout recounts being bitten by shark off Catalina Island
South LA residents grapple with damage left in wake of blast
LAX Terminal 2 reopened after suspicious package found
Sha'Carri Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test
'Catastrophic failure' occurred during South LA fireworks detonation
More TOP STORIES News