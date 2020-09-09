Sports

New Silver Lake mural honors Joe Kelly's pouty face made during tense Dodgers-Astros game

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mural has popped up in Silver Lake in honor of Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly's pouty face that he made during a game against the Houston Astros earlier this season.

That expression was one of the many memorable moments during a July game in which long-simmering tensions between the two teams bubbled up.

Kelly, the hard-throwing reliever prone to occasional wildness, mocked Carlos Correa with the pouty face as we walked off the mound after striking him out and exchanged words, prompting both benches to clear and offering a snapshot of the hostility that appeared to stem from the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal that broke last year.

EMBED More News Videos

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his role in a benches-clearing confrontation in Houston.



Kelly also threw a host of questionable pitches during the game, resulting in an eight-game suspension and a one-game suspension for L.A. manager Dave Roberts.

Fans can find the mural that captures that moment on the back of Floyd's 99 Barbershop on Sunset Boulevard. For those who take their picture with it, pouting is encouraged.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssilver lakelos angeleslos angeles countymlbhouston astrosbaseballfightbrawlu.s. & worldsportsmural artslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire: Foothill communities warned of potential evacuations
No trick-or-treating in LA County this Halloween
Woman, unborn baby killed by DUI suspect fleeing Lancaster deputies
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed
3.1-magnitude earthquake hits New Jersey
Creek Fire: 163,138 acres now burned with 0% containment
Show More
Lupita Nyong'o says Chadwick Boseman's 'power lives on'
Remains of two SoCal retirees found in Baja
NY district suspends student for attending in-person classes
U.S. reducing number of troops in Iraq to 3,000
COVID-19 causes boom in used cars
More TOP STORIES News