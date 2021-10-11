Joel Osteen's megachurch to give back $4.4M in PPP loans, reports say

HOUSTON, Texas (KABC) -- Lakewood Church, the megachurch led by Pastor Joel Osteen in Houston, says it will repay $4.4 million in COVID-19 disaster funds it received, according to reports.The church was heavily criticized last December for receiving payments from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.In a statement issued to the Houston Chronicle, the church defended its decision to seek support from the program."Like many organizations temporarily shuttered by the pandemic, this loan provided Lakewood Church short-term financial assistance in 2020 ensuring that its approximately 350 employees and their families would continue to receive a paycheck and full health care benefits," the church told the paper.The church says neither Joel Osteen nor his wife, Victoria, received any of the money.