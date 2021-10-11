disaster relief

Joel Osteen's megachurch to give back $4.4M in PPP loans, reports say

The church was heavily criticized last year for receiving payments from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.
EMBED <>More Videos

Joel Osteen's megachurch to give back $4.4M in PPP loans

HOUSTON, Texas (KABC) -- Lakewood Church, the megachurch led by Pastor Joel Osteen in Houston, says it will repay $4.4 million in COVID-19 disaster funds it received, according to reports.

The church was heavily criticized last December for receiving payments from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program.

In a statement issued to the Houston Chronicle, the church defended its decision to seek support from the program.

"Like many organizations temporarily shuttered by the pandemic, this loan provided Lakewood Church short-term financial assistance in 2020 ensuring that its approximately 350 employees and their families would continue to receive a paycheck and full health care benefits," the church told the paper.

The church says neither Joel Osteen nor his wife, Victoria, received any of the money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasmoneydisaster reliefgovernmentnationalu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiclakewood churchcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISASTER RELIEF
NYPD officers attempt Louisiana pronunciations during Ida recovery
Nonprofit reaching out to help people of Haiti
NJ real-life heroes respond to Florida building collapse
Nonprofit is feeding Florida building collapse rescue teams
TOP STORIES
LA officer and firefighter suddenly get sick while responding to call
2 people killed in fiery North Hollywood crash
Number of COVID patients in LA County hospitals keeps dropping
Strong winds, cool temperatures expected in SoCal
Lingering foul odor in Carson area sparking outrage among residents
How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu
Human remains found in Yucca Valley amid search for NJ woman
Show More
Woman fatally shot at Hollywood Metro station
Driver killed after trying to run people over with pickup, police say
Postal holidays 2021: USPS releases holiday deadlines to know
OC oil spill: Huntington Beach reopens water access
Dr. Fauci on trick-or-treat this year: "Enjoy it"
More TOP STORIES News