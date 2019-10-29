Eyewitness This: John Cena joins list of celebs donating to first responders, people affected by California wildfires

Celebrities are pitching in to help first responders and people affected by the wildfires burning across California.

On social media, actor John Cena announced a $500,000 donation to firefighters battling the raging fires.

RELATED: How to help Los Angeles firefighters responding to devastating fires in Southern California

Cena's generous donation comes ahead of his new movie, "Playing With Fire", in which he plays a firefighter.

And - he's not alone.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are also donating as part of their own pledge.
