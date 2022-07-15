movie

John Cho stars in new movie 'Don't Make Me Go,' heartfelt father-daughter cross country road trip

By
EMBED <>More Videos

A father and daughter hit the road in new film 'Don't Make Me Go'

HOLLYWOOD -- The new movie "Don't Make Me Go" centers around a father-teenage daughter duo who head out on a cross country road trip. There are lessons to be learned... by both of them.

John Cho stars as a Dad doing his best to navigate single fatherhood... while dealing with plenty of dark clouds in his family's life along the way. He hopes a long vacation will help calm the waters with what's happening in their world.

Mia Isaac plays his daughter "Wally"... it's her first starring role in a film. Cho was impressed with this newcomer from the first time they met; which in these times, meant on Zoom.

"She's both a natural and a really hard worker and someone who came very prepared," said Cho. "So when you have that blend, and someone who's also willing to be open to impulses and then reacting, I don't know it was just a really magical mix."

Even though her movie Dad has quite a track record on film, it was something on "YouTube" that caught Mia's attention to Cho's talent.

"You know, what I actually watched was a lip sync competition... which was just amazing, I think, peak comedy," laughed Isaac. "But yes, I'm a big John Cho fan here!"

The veteran and the newcomer quickly bonded while making the modern "road trip" film. And for Cho... he says it gave him pause to remember what is really important in his own life.

"When I finished the film, I looked around and said, 'Oh my goodness, I'm so grateful for who I have and what I have.' But most particularly for who I have in my life and the ability to, while we get time, it's time to get the hugs and kisses," said Cho.

"Don't Make Me Go" will be released on Amazon Prime on July 15th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodroad trippersmoviefamily
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
'Zombies 3' scares up new musical story on Disney+
Acceptance at the heart of 'Zombies 3' on Disney+
Thor's ex-girlfriend wields the hammer in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
'Thor: Love and Thunder' offers action, comedy, romance in MCU
TOP STORIES
Innocent driver killed in South LA crash following high-speed chase
Universal indoor masking appears imminent in LA County
19-year-old charged with murder in Orange crash that killed 3
$27M lottery ticket sold at Ventura County store
Ivana Trump dies at 73
Constance Wu says she attempted suicide after 2019 tweet backlash
Mama bear, cub caught on camera devouring donuts inside Monrovia home
Show More
Woman pleads guilty to providing alcohol to minor in Long Beach crash
Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever fireworks show to end in fall
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Rancho Cucamonga area, USGS says
Oregon Ducks football player dies after striking head in fall
Fire erupts at Compton apartment after shooting; suspect in custody
More TOP STORIES News