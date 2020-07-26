Society

Civil rights icon John Lewis to be remembered in Selma, Alabama Capitol

A series of tribute events began Saturday in Lewis' hometown of Troy, Alabama.
SELMA, Ala. -- The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Lewis' casket will be carried in a processional across the Selma bridge where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans. Lewis will lie in repose at the Alabama Capitol on Sunday afternoon.

A series of events began Saturday in Lewis' hometown of Troy, Alabama, to pay tribute the late congressman and his legacy. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week before his private funeral Thursday at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

EMBED More News Videos

John Lewis, the lion of the civil rights movement with a long and celebrated career in Congress, has died. He was 80.



A native of Pike County, Alabama, Lewis became involved in the civil rights movement as a young man.

In 1965, he and other marchers were beaten in Selma. The news coverage of the event help galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Lewis' family has asked members of the public not to travel from across the country to pay their respects. Instead, they suggested people pay virtual tribute online using the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity.

Lewis, 80, died July 17 several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

PHOTOS: John Lewis through the years
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalabamacivil rightsfuneralcongress
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
1st LAFD firefighter paramedic dies from COVID-19
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
100 days to Election Day: Polls show low approval ratings for Trump
Black Lives Matter protesters clash with police in Downtown LA
COVID-19: 'Saturate OC' event takes place despite shutdown order
Brush fire burns more than 250 acres in Jurupa Valley
Show More
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
$5K reward offered for suspects in attack of Lancaster Starbucks barista
Young adults still make up majority of new COVID-19 cases, officials say
OC community members train for COVID contact tracing
Family, friends hold vigil for young coach killed in Ladera Heights
More TOP STORIES News