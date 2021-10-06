International fugitive's possible last sighting was at Dodger game

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- John Ruffo has been on the run since 1998. He is on the U.S. Marshals' 15 most wanted list, for a $350 million bank fraud scheme.Investigator Danielle Shimchick from the U.S. Marshal's office says "When someone becomes a top 15 fugitive that is it. That is the highest you can get in the Marshals service."Ruffo was last seen Nov. 9, 1998 at an ATM in Queens, New York as he withdraws money. He was supposed to turn himself in to serve a 17-and-a-half year prison sentence.Officials say instead he drove a rental car into the long-term parking lot at John F. Kennedy International Airport and disappeared."The last recording we have is an ATM for Ridgeway - takes out about $600 and from then we haven't had any confirmed sightings of Ruffo," says Shimchick.Ruffo was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme in the late 1990s. Approximately $13 million of that money was never recovered.ABC News has been following this case for several years and documented what they've found in a new podcast series called "Have you seen this man?" There is also a documentary in the works that will air on Hulu.In 2016 the Marshals service got a tip that led them all the way across the country, to Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium. Someone fitting Ruffo's description is seen at a baseball game sitting behind home plate"It really resembled our guy," says Shimchick.Officials have now released an image from that game in 2016. It shows a balding man with mustache sitting approximately four rows up and wearing a blue shirt. Investigators tracked down who bought the seat."We were able to identify the ticket holder but again it was a block of seats so we weren't able to identify who actually is the individual sitting in that seat. So the tickets could've been scalped, they could have been sold online," says Shimchick.So the search continues. Officials say Ruffo has strong international connections and has shown a particular interest in Italy. They believe he could be living overseas. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.