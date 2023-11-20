The power of Santa Ana winds was put on display at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, where a small plane was apparently flipped over by strong gusts in the area Monday morning.

Strong winds flip small plane upside down at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The power of Santa Ana winds was put on display at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, where a small plane was apparently flipped over by strong gusts in the area Monday morning.

The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. Only one person was on the Cessna aircraft that was seen flipped upside down, just to the right of the taxiway. No injuries were reported.

The incident was not expected to affect traffic into or out of the airport.

Wind gusts in the area were topping out at around 50mph.

Meanwhile, powerful winds managed to overturn at least two big rigs in the Ontario area and knocked down power lines.