2 big rigs knocked down in Inland Empire as powerful Santa Ana winds blow through SoCal

AIR7 HD captured a tow truck dragging one of the big rigs off to the shoulder of the freeway.

Monday, November 20, 2023 4:35PM
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Powerful winds blew through the Inland Empire Monday morning, overturning at least two big rigs in Ontario and knocking down power lines.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the trucks overturned near the I-10/I-15 interchange. AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured a tow truck dragging one of the big rigs off to the shoulder.

There was also a report of downed power lines across all lanes on the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway at Citrus Avenue.

Strong winds are expected to continue blowing through parts of the Southland Monday. High wind warnings are in place for the Inland Empire until 10 a.m. Tuesday, with northeast winds reaching between 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 75 mph.

Experts say big rigs most at risk are those that are returning empty after making deliveries. The high profile and lighter weight makes them more prone to tipping over.

