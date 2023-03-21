Keanu Reeves new film 'John Wick: Chapter 4' offers action, adventure, assassins

'I personally love seeing him suffer.' Keanu Reeves still enjoys the over-the-top action sequences he gets to film while playing his big screen alter ego 'John Wick' for a fourth time.

HOLLYWOOD -- Keanu Reeves returns for an action-filled, adventure-filled, assassin-filled "John Wick: Chapter 4."

The stunts alone are a sight to see!

"It was really exciting to, to try and do what Chad Stahelski, the director, had imagined," said Reeves. "And so this idea of a car fight and gun fight and being chased continuously around the chaos that gets created in 'John Wick' around the Arc de Triomphe was really something special."

You'll also see a wild and punishing scene on a long set of stairs. Wick falls... and gets right back into the action.

"I know! Well, that's John Wick!" said Reeves. "I mean, I personally love seeing him suffer. And I think the filmmaker in Chad Stahelski likes seeing John Wick suffer. And, and I think even like with the stair falls, it's like just a little bit more to where it almost becomes surreal."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" runs close to three hours--and you do need to stay through the credits. The film is non-stop action...with deadly consequences everywhere as Wick works to free himself from the killer lifestyle.

"We have the opportunity to try and cook this meal, this feast, for everyone," said Reeves. "And it's made with our love to you."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is rated "R." It's in theatres this Friday, March 24.