Authorities searching for missing toddler last seen with woman in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a missing toddler last seen in South Los Angeles.

The boy, Joseph Mister II, was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West 109th Place, according to an alert issued by the California Highway Patrol.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

CHP says the 1-year-old could be with a woman identified as 29-year-old Daisy Serrano, who also goes by the name "Lady CK." Investigators did not disclose the nature of their relationship or if Serrano is the boy's mother.

Authorities listed the boy as an "at-risk" missing toddler.

The child was last seen wearing white polo shirt and black pants. He was also wearing stud earrings, according to authorities.

Serrano is being described as a 5-foot-2 Black woman with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and grey shorts, CHP said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.