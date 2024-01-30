WATCH LIVE

Researchers find human remains at Joshua Tree National Park

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 4:29PM
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KABC) -- Researchers found human remains at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to the Joshua Tree National Park in Twentynine Palms shortly after noon on Thursday regarding the discovery of human remains off a trail in the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"Federal Park Rangers were alerted to the discovery by researchers and requested the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Riverside County Coroner's Bureau to respond," the sheriff's department said in a statement Monday.

It was unclear if the remains were the result of a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the discovery was urged to contact the sheriff's Palm Desert station at 760-836-1600. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867 with reference number 0240250071.

