'Joy Ride' director says the new comedy movie dives 'into the deep end of the nasty pool'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The woman behind the sometimes naughty new comedy, "Joy Ride," was excited to talk to On The Red Carpet about this new R-rated adventure.

Talk is one thing, but showing is another. "Joy Ride" is so naughty that Eyewitness News cannot air some of the clips provided by Lionsgate, the film's distributor.

That said, when it comes to what you see in this film, director Adele Lim gets right to the point.

"We jumped right into the deep end of the nasty pool with this movie," she said.

How deep?

"My mom's a big fan who, and, but she's a good church-going lady. But she, and I warned her, but she really wanted to watch this. And there's a certain part of the movie, you know, where a tattoo is revealed. And my mother, my dear, sweet mother watching it made this high-pitch sound that I've never heard a human being make in my life. But she got over it. And, you know, she says she likes it," said Lim.

"Joy Ride" tells the story of four Asian-American friends who find themselves on an international adventure. They're searching for one of their birth mothers. But all four discover a whole lot more along the way in a movie that, ultimately, is about friendship.

"Absolutely!" said Lim, saying "Joy Ride" is about "four really great friends going on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure and they're re-connecting with themselves, their friendship and their inner freak."

Lim said, as a kid, she presented herself as a really good girl, "but inside, like, there was just so much nasty, like, rage and inappropriate humor. And this movie was just the best chance to get it all out there."

"Joy Ride" gets out there in theaters this weekend. It's rated "R" for strong and crude sexual content, language, drug content and brief graphic nudity.