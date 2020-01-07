Judge approves $215M settlement for patients of former USC gynecologist George Tyndall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A federal judge approved a $215 million class-action settlement between USC and thousands of women seen by Dr. George Tyndall, the former longtime campus gynecologist.The university will pay about 18,000 former patients, regardless of whether they've accused Tyndall of misconduct.Former patients will receive a minimum of $2,500. Those willing to provide further details about their allegations could receive $250,000."We are pleased with the Court's decision to order final approval of the federal class action settlement," USC said in a statement. "This settlement provides respectful and confidential relief to Tyndall patients at the student health center and formalizes a broad array of campus reforms."